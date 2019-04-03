“Boney Kapoor thinks that the Urvashi Rautela controversy is fabricated,” informs his close aide

Onkar Kulkarni April 03 2019, 1.52 pm April 03 2019, 1.52 pm

Since a few days, film producer Boney Kapoor has been mired in controversy. The papa to Bollywood’s newest entrant, Jhanvi Kapoor, is battling bricks and bats for allegedly touching Urvashi Rautela inappropriately. A video floated on the internet that witnessed Boney Kapoor greeting Urvashi Rautela at film producer Jayantilal Gada’s son Aksshay’s wedding reception, in Mumbai, over the weekend. It so happened that the duo happened to pose for the shutterbugs at the same time on the red carpet. Seeing each other in each other’s company, the two exchanged pleasantries as they posed in front of the media. As the two moved away, Boney patted on Urvashi’s bottom. The entire scene blew out of proportion on social media where Boney received quite a lot of backlash for his gesture.

Post this, Urvashi came out to the producer’s rescue. Defending him, Uravshi wrote on social media, "Presumably, one of India's 'SUPREME' newspaper and this is 'NEWS'!!??Please don't talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don't know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS."

While Urvashi came out in Boney’s rescue, it was the latter’s reaction which was much awaited. In his defence, a close aide of Boney tells In.com that the filmmaker is annoyed with the entire controversy. Says the source, “Boney finds the entire episode extremely stupid and he calls the news piece fabricated.”

In terms of work, Boney is busy producing a biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead. Boney is also reportedly working on a Hindi remake of Egyptian film Hepta: The Last Lecture directed by Hadi El Bagoury. The film is an adaptation of a book by the same name written by author Mohamed Sadek.