Boney Kapoor’s tribute to Sridevi on their anniversary will make you tear up

On February 24, 2018, we lost our very own Miss Hawa Hawai, Sridevi. The 54-year-old actress passed away in Dubai due to accidental drowning. Sridevi was there to attend a family wedding. Well, on Saturday, it was Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s 22nd wedding anniversary, and the former took to the latter’s Twitter handle to share a video of the actress. Boney also wrote a heartfelt message for his late wife.

Today would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary. Jaan... My wife, my soulmate, the epitome of love, grace , warmth and laughter lives within me forever... pic.twitter.com/0XWhFIvOvz — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) June 2, 2018

The video has Sridevi’s last moments which she had spent at the family wedding in Dubai. Well, looking at the video and the message we can clearly say that Boney Kapoor is really missing his Jaan (what he fondly used to call Sridevi) and this will surely make you emotional.

Janhvi had also posted a picture of her father kissing her mother. Check out the picture here:

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 2, 2018 at 10:34am PDT

Well, we too are missing the gorgeous actress, and it is still hard to believe that she is no more with us. Sridevi was last seen on the big screen in the last year’s release MOM. For her performance in the movie, posthumously the actress won Best Actress award at National Film Awards. Her hubby, Boney Kapoor and daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor had attended the award ceremony to receive the honour.

Sridevi was supposed to star in Karan Johar’s production venture Kalank, but after her demise Madhuri Dixit replaced her in the movie.

Well, Indian Cinema surely lost a gem…