Booked tickets for Dhadak? You would want to, after looking at these pics of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been on a promotional spree for their film Dhadak, which is finally set to hit the theatres tomorrow. The couple were snapped in the city earlier in the day. And must say their camaraderie in the photos will make you book your tickets right away if you haven't already.

From posing for the camera to giving all sort of fun vibes, Janhvi and Ishaan really look amazing together. They even gave us a glimpse of what we can expect of their chemistry in the film. As they couldn't take their eyes off each other in the photos.

Talking about their style stint, Janhvi looked pretty in a dark grey one-shoulder top which she paired along with a silver slit skirt. She tied her hair in a ponytail. and not to miss those strappy-furry flats. While on the other hand, Ishaan Khatter opted for a black tee, dark blue jeans which he further teamed it up with a blue denim jacket. From looking into each other’s eyes to goofing around like kiddos, these newbies are surely giving us fashion and couple goals.

Dhadak is an adaptation of Marathi superhit film Sairat (2016) which was directed by Nagraj Manjule. The film starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in lead roles. On Thursday, the screening for the film was held in Mumbai which was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Karisma Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and other celebs.