  3. Bollywood
BOOM! Ishaan Khatter makes it official that Shahid Kapoor did date Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood

BOOM! Ishaan Khatter makes it official that Shahid Kapoor did date Priyanka Chopra!

On Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Ishaan Khatter was quizzed with a tricky question about half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentIshaan KhatterNeha DhupiaPriyanka ChopraShahid KapoorVogue BFFvogue bffs
nextEsha Deol parties at yet another baby shower bash! See the pics here

within