BOOM! Ishaan Khatter makes it official that Shahid Kapoor did date Priyanka Chopra!

Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter, who made his Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor, got rave reviews for his performance in the film. The 22-year-old actor not only impressed the film critics but also managed to make a good fan base for himself. The young actor, who was earlier seen in internationally acclaimed Iranian director Majid Majidi’s film Beyond the Clouds, has proved his mettle as an actor much before his Bollywood debut. Recently, Ishaan graced the couch of Neha Dhupia's talk show - Vogue BFF's -and boy, the lad made one revelation and shocked one and all.

It so happened that when Ishaan was quizzed about his favourite among Shahid's ex-girlfriends, the boy did not fumble and instead said he had the friendliest equation with Priyanka Chopra. So, Quantico babe, are you listening? According to a report in a portal, Ishaan was caught in an awkward situation when host Neha Dhupia asked him the question. In quite a shock, Ishaan in no time said, "Oh gosh! Like the most, I cannot say, but I had the friendliest equation with Priyanka Chopra." This revelation is huge, considering that Shahid and Priyanka have never come out in open and talked about their relationship in public. Well done Ishaan, as you've literally given a confirmation.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor's love life in specific, it was reported that the Haider actor dated Kareena Kapoor Khan for many years. But in 2015 Shahid got hitched to Delhi based student Mira Rajput. The couple also has two cute kids, daughter Misha and son Zain. And as everyone knows, in December 2018, Priyanka got married to Nick Jonas in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Lastly, bringing the focus again on the lad who revealed that Shahid and Priyanka were ex-flames. Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor.