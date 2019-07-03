Divya Ramnani July 03 2019, 4.41 pm July 03 2019, 4.41 pm

We are halfway through 2019 and the internet is ripe to be been taken over by another bizarre challenge. Only recently, social media was buzzing with Drake’s Kiki Challenge and the much-popular 10 Year Challenge. Now, it’s now time to flaunt your flexibility as the Bottle Cap Challenge is the new hot favourite among fans. To nail this one, the participant should attempt to unscrew a cap from a bottle with his/her foot, while trying the reverse kick and the bottle shouldn’t be broken. Earlier in the day, it was Akshay Kumar, who took inspiration from Jason Statham, nailing the Bottle Cap Challenge.

Now, we have not one, but two newbies from the film industry, trying their legs at this trend. We are talking about Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Taking to their Instagram stories, both Ishaan and Siddhant gave a sneak peek into their attempt at pulling off the Bottle Cap Challenge. While Ishaan did a great job in his first attempt, he wasn’t really satisfied and ended up doing it again. Siddhant, on the other hand, smoothly nailed the challenge. We are impressed!

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s trying the Bottle Cap Challenge here:

Here’s a video Siddhant Chaturvedi attempting the same:

It is a known fact that both Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi share a great rapport since they are gym buddies. While Ishaan made his big Bollywood debut alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, Siddhant became a household name post his spectacular performance in Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

In the past, Siddhant opened up on his first meeting with Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy's director. "It was at a party. I was dancing to a Govinda song – Tujhko Mirchi Lagi Toh Main Kya Karoon. I was full-on and she saw me. Then the DJ played Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do and I went up to her and danced with her. She was like, ‘Hey, who are you?’ And I said I was an actor on Inside Edge. She asked me to come and audition for Gully Boy," he said.