Darshana Devi July 03 2019, 1.36 pm July 03 2019, 1.36 pm

Akshay Kumar takes his Khiladi tag very seriously. He has been all over the internet with his stunts on the sets of Sooryavanshi recently and has now moved his attention to a challenge that is going crazy on social media internationally -- the Bottlecap Challenge. The pros from the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) started it and when current UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway did his bit to let the cap fly he also nominated a friend and singer John Mayer to take the challenge.

You can see Max Holloway's feather touch here:

Be curious my friends! #challengeaccepted #bottlecapchallenge Passing this on to our guy @JohnMayer …. hey John if you can’t complete this challenge @erlsn and I decided you have to come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it! 🦶🍾😅 🙏⚡🤙 👊 pic.twitter.com/gLWn0dpOzV — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) June 28, 2019

Now John Mayer is an elegant singer but we can't say the same about his Spinning Hook kick OR the Wheel Kick OR the Spinning Back Heel Kick. Call it what you may but Mayer has some major work to do in that department. He, however, is a star with many followers on social media and it was only natural for the video to go viral. The world has been spinning and kicking ever since and no bottle-neck has been tough enough for fans. Mayer also nominated actor Jason Statham in the process.

You can see Mayer's rather unelegant Whatever Kick here:

With that rather awkward kick, the challenge had thankfully moved on to an action star. Jason Statham's attempt went viral immediately. He nominated his Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels director and Madonna's former husband Guy Ritchie.

Take a look at Jason's post here:

Now you may ask where does Akshay Kumar come in all this? Ahem... nowhere! But Social Media is a monster that needs to be fed continuously and this latest challenge was right up Khiladi Kumar's alley. So he tried the challenge on his own and did a pretty good job of it. He also nominated all his fans in the process.

Please pay no special attention to the caption if you are a female fan because Akshay clearly needs to structure captions better. You can see Akshay in action here:

I couldn't resist 😉#BottleCapChallenge Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This 💪🏽 #FitIndia #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/RsDYDWhS5n — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2019

Ok! So you have probably gone ahead and done that forbidden fruit thing so let us tell you what we mean. The caption reads, "Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This."

Now read it again: "Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This."

Mrs Funny Bones, also the missus to Mr Can Break A Lot Of Bones, you really need to help him here.