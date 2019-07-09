Darshana Devi July 09 2019, 5.08 pm July 09 2019, 5.08 pm

After the Ice Bucket Challenge, Kiki Challenge and the 10-year Challenge, it’s now the Bottle Cap Challenge that is everywhere on the internet. Every single person, here and there, is attempting it and the list includes several B-Townies too. From Akshay Kumar to Sidharth Malhotra, the celebs have tried it and pulled it off in their own styles and a few of them even gave hilarious spins to it. But who did it the best? Let’s take a look at all of them below.

The trend, in Bollywood, was kicked off by action king Akshay Kumar, who nailed it effortlessly. Despite the superstar not having tagged any of his industry colleagues, the challenge was taken forward by a slew of celebs later.

Take a look at Akshay’s video here:

Killing two birds with a stone, Sidharth Malhotra attempted it but promoted his film, Jabariya Jodi, too. He called out Parineeti Chopra, his co-star in the film, to try next.

Take a look at Sidharth’s video here:

90s star Govinda happens to be the latest one to join the bandwagon. Donning a black vest and a pair of pants of matching colour, the 55-year-old, made it look like he performed the task with so much ease!

Here’s Govinda’s video:

View this post on Instagram Satur-Yay! ⚡💪🏻 #bottlecapchallenge #accepted 😎 A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1) on Jul 6, 2019 at 3:33am PDT

Then comes another action star-Tiger Shroff. Taking the challenge a notch higher, Tiger did it blindfolded, owning the task totally and how! Must admit, he deserves a ten on ten on it and we just can’t stop watching it on loop. No points for guessing who’s taking the trophy already!

Take a look at Tiger’s video here:

Next, are the ones who showed off their skills with their version. Golmaal actor Shreyas Talpade’s video starts with him posing as if he is about to perform the roundhouse kick, but then he stops suddenly before opening his palm to show that he was holding the cap the whole time. He shuts the bottle and advices viewers to save water.

Here’s Shreyas’ video:

View this post on Instagram Ae Dhakkan😎 #BottleCapChallenge #SaveWater #EveryDropCounts A post shared by Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade27) on Jul 5, 2019 at 2:53am PDT

Kunal Khemmu’s video, initially, shows that he is warming up for the kick but goes on to see him opening the bottle instead and taking a sip!

Here’s Kunal’s video:

View this post on Instagram Thank god for opposable thumbs 👍#bottlecapchallenge A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:19pm PDT

Ending the list with Gully Boy’s MC Sher Siddhant Chaturvedi who also raised awareness about plastic pollution through his slo-mo video.

Here’s Siddhant’s video: