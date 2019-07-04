Darshana Devi July 04 2019, 11.15 am July 04 2019, 11.15 am

The internet is a crazy world and full of insane challenges. The latest oddity to take social media by storm is the Bottle Cap Challenge. As per the challenge, one needs to unscrew a bottle cap with a reverse kick without breaking or touching the bottle. It was kicked off by UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway who nominated singer John Mayer. Mayer then took it forward and tagged Jason Statham to try it out and the latter's video caught the attention of Bollywood’s action star Akshay Kumar. After the Khiladi posted a video of him completing the task on Wednesday, his Housefull co-star Riteish Deshmukh decided to make an attempt at it too. But it looks like it got a little too hard for him and hence why he opted for an easy route.

The Bank Chor actor shared Akshay’s video while jokingly claiming that it was actually him finishing the task by wearing Akshay’s mask. “Beware he may claim it’s him,” he continued adding that ‘as a good friend’, he will allow him to do so. He signed off by saying that his next challenge video is with Tiger Shroff’s mask and that indeed was a unique way to take forward the challenge despite not taking part in it! We, of course, now await Shroff’s video, knowing that the Baaghi 2 actor will totally ace it as well!

Take a look at Riteish’s tweet here:

I couldn’t resist either!!! That’s my #bottlecapchallange with an @akshaykumar mask... beware he may claim it’s him.... as a good friend I will allow him that much !!! My next challenge video is with a @iTIGERSHROFF mask... pic.twitter.com/gGb0Na56c7 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 3, 2019

It’s not just us, Riteish’s post impressed Kriti Sanon as well. Here’s how she responded:

Hahahahahahhaa!! Ritz! You are crazy and adorable! 😂 https://t.co/5lYHdlkYNK — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) July 3, 2019