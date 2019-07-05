Darshana Devi July 05 2019, 10.44 am July 05 2019, 10.44 am

The year 2018 was about the Kiki Challenge and now 2019 is turning out to be the year of the bottle cap. What started in the West has now been successfully aped in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar being the first to kick the excitement out of his system. Sushmita Sen knows something about being first as well. She was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe crown after all. She has now posted her own Bottle Cap Challange; the first Bollywood lady to do so. The former Miss Universe also made sure that her family joined in.

Given that Sushmita is also a martial arts enthusiast, seeing her completely nailing the task comes as no surprise to us. The mother-of-two turned it into a #familybottlecapchallenge and took to her Insta handle in the wee hours of Friday to share a slideshow of videos. The first one sees Sush finishing the task like a true professional. Her next set of videos see her daughters making their attempt at it and we must admit, they are no less! The final video has Rohman, who was impressive as well. The family is currently holidaying in Dubai and the Main Hoon Na actor has also provided her fans with a couple of glimpses from her trip.

Take a look at Sushmita’s post here:

Here's a post of Sushmita and her family holidaying in Dubai: