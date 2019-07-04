We really like how sporting Bollywood is. A couple of days back, Akshay Kumar, inspired by his idol Jason Statham, took the bottle cap challenge and nailed it! A line of actors including Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi followed Akshay's footstep and shared videos of themselves doing the task as well. The latest one is Tiger Shroff.
But, wait. If it's action, Tiger will always have something special to offer. To make the challenge tougher for himself (and more enjoyable for us), he decided to cover his eyes, and the kick was still perfect!
Wellll since everybodys showing off...😁😝 Inspired by the great @donnieyenofficial! Yo @beyounick is this good enough? Looking good ritesh sir 😝❤#goodoldspideysense #🤟🔥 @riteishd @thedinomorea #bottlecapchallenge
Tiger took inspiration from famous actor, martial artist, and action choreographer Donnie Yen here. What enviable flexibility these people possess!
Chirrut feeling the force + Ip man’s steady aim + no plastic bottle = the universe strongest 😆 #bottlecapchallenge @sweetcil #donnieyen #甄子丹 #宇宙最強 #ipman #action #宇宙最強甄子丹 #chirrutimwe #starwars #rogueone #noplasticbottle #torontoraptors #nbachampions #raptors #bulletfilms #superbulletpictures @bulletfilmsofficial @superbulletpictures
On this note, we also came across Dino Morea's video. Dino, also adding his own personal twist to the challenge, only placed a light kick so that the bottle cap spins but doesn't fall. Just as tough, if not tougher!
If @jasonstatham & @akshaykumar can, so can I. Two of my fav #actionheroes did the #bottlecapchallenge and took the cap off, I did it with just enough pressure to keep the cap spinning. 😂😂 try that 🧐. @tigerjackieshroff @varundvn come on, try it. #dinomoreafitness #dinomite #dinodoes #getfitindia
The most hilarious one, however, was Kunal Kemmu. He got ready for the challenge, picked the bottle, then simply drank from it and kept it back...LOL!
Thank god for opposable thumbs 👍#bottlecapchallenge
Who do you think did it the best?