Ranjini Maitra July 04 2019, 12.17 pm July 04 2019, 12.17 pm

We really like how sporting Bollywood is. A couple of days back, Akshay Kumar, inspired by his idol Jason Statham, took the bottle cap challenge and nailed it! A line of actors including Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi followed Akshay's footstep and shared videos of themselves doing the task as well. The latest one is Tiger Shroff.

But, wait. If it's action, Tiger will always have something special to offer. To make the challenge tougher for himself (and more enjoyable for us), he decided to cover his eyes, and the kick was still perfect!

Tiger took inspiration from famous actor, martial artist, and action choreographer Donnie Yen here. What enviable flexibility these people possess!

On this note, we also came across Dino Morea's video. Dino, also adding his own personal twist to the challenge, only placed a light kick so that the bottle cap spins but doesn't fall. Just as tough, if not tougher!

The most hilarious one, however, was Kunal Kemmu. He got ready for the challenge, picked the bottle, then simply drank from it and kept it back...LOL!

View this post on Instagram Thank god for opposable thumbs 👍#bottlecapchallenge A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:19pm PDT