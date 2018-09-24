Box Office: Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Manto fail to impress in first weekend

The Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu which released in cinema halls last Friday has done poor business at the box office. The first weekend numbers are unimpressive. The movie has done a meagre business of Rs 21.50 crore nett. It began at Rs 6.25 crore nett on Friday and saw very little growth on Saturday and Sunday as it raked in Rs 7.25 crore nett and Rs 8 crore nett respectively.

The India versus Pakistan cricket match could well have been the culprit for the poor numbers, but one can also say that the weak word-of-mouth publicity is another reason for its dismal performance. Made on a budget of around Rs 50 crores, the movie really needed a strong number in the first weekend and since that didn’t happen, the Monday business will prove to be the deciding factor.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu wasn’t a solo release as it had the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto releasing on the same day. The movie which is made on a small budget minted Rs 1.95 crore nett in its first weekend, which isn’t really anything to write home about. However, with its satellite rights and minimal budget, the movie could manage to recover its business through the next weekend.

So, overall, it has been a dry weekend for the fresh releases.