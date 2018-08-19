Box Office Battles: Satyameva Jayate takes Gold head on

The Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, which aptly released on India's Independence Day, was off to a smooth start owing to the national holiday on 15th August, 2018. This will be the historical sports drama's first weekend at the box office, and it seems to have pleased the audience since its current earnings stand at 33.25 crores according to trade analysts. While the film did see a lull on the second day of its release, it picked up fairly quick, eliminating any doubts of the film's performance. Since the weekend is yet to get over, the chances of the film doing an impressive lifetime business is surely on the cards, much to the happiness of the director Reema Kagti.​

#Gold witnessed a decline on Thu... Biz should gain momentum from today onwards... Plexes hold the key... Wed 25.25 cr, Thu 8 cr. Total: ₹ 33.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2018

John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate, too, is enjoying the extended weekend. The current collection of the film stands at 37.62 crores, it is quickly moving past Akshay Kumar's Gold. By releasing the film on the same day as Gold, the makers of Satyameva Jayate showed heart. It is to be seen if the film can keep up at the box office. Satymeva Jayate stars John Abraham as a hooded vigilante. The Milap Zaveri film also stars Aisha Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee.

#SatyamevaJayate springs a BIG SURPRISE... Plexes are good, but single screens are ROCKING... Wed ₹ 20.52 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

The film is said to be inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal and traces the

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal in pivotal roles, Gold has been directed by Reema Kagti.‘golden era’ of Indian hockey. Akshay Kumar plays the protagonist, Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing hockey for an independent India. Gold also marks Kagti's third film as a filmmaker. The film has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and is currently playing in cinemas, along with Satyameva Jayate.