Ranjini Maitra July 27 2019, 6.40 pm July 27 2019, 6.40 pm

This Friday, a psychological black comedy clashed with a romantic comedy at the box office. On one hand, there were Rajkummar Rao and Kangala Ranaut, two powerhouses of talent, with a less popular genre in Bollywood. Judgmentall Hai Kya locked horns with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala. None of them, however, did great business on their opening day.

Judgmentall Hai Kya, which had managed to intrigue the audience to a great extent with its promotional content, fared around Rs 4.50 crore. That isn't very high for a Kangana Ranaut film, given that her last release Manikarnika: The Queen Jhansi, though made on a much larger scale, did better business. While the line between massy and classy films is gradually blurring, this film might not appeal to the mass. However, it might show growth over the weekend.

Arjun Patiala, which is a spoof aiming to take a dig at Bollywood's usual masala films, could not pull off properly. From the look of it, it doesn't look like the film had its entertainment value at place. On its first day, it earned only around Rs 1.25 crore. Diljit's presence did not help the film mint good money down North, which is usually the case otherwise.