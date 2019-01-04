Box office report 2018: Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta amongst worst performers

This year Bollywood celebrated not just great content but also gave opportunities to actors who are super talented. While the audience proved that it is intelligent by shunning the typical masala movies, it also shocked us when it did not give some good movies a much-deserved chance. Scriptwriters, however, got for their due after a long time. We had Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s big blockbusters under-perform at the box office. But then despite them not living up to the trade expectations, these films went on to mint money more than even the biggest profit makers. Economics may hint that despite making good moolah, these films were not exactly blockbusters.

It was smaller films like Raazi, Badhai Ho and Stree that truly surprised both the industry and the trade. But the industry experts still feel that it effective story-telling and the scriptwriters are the true heroes of 2018. While actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao owned this year, we saw Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s films bomb at the box office. Here’s a list of 2018 duds…

#Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu looked promising. The film would have made the year perfect for both the actors of the film, who had Padmaavat and Stree under their belts respectively. However, the film made just Rs 37.73 crore at the box office.

#Fanney Khan:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband Abhishek Bachchan was all praises for his wifey’s performance in a movie that he felt came with a strong message. The audience and critics however did not show this movie as much love. At the ticket windows, Fanney Khan that featured stars like Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao minted just Rs 10.55 crore.

#Namasatey England

When the Ishaqzaade jodi of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor reunited for another film many hoped that their awesome chemistry would be enough. Despite being a sequel to a much-loved film of Akshay Kumar – Katrina Kaif’s Namastey London, this film only managed to draw Rs 8.02 crore in its lifetime run.

#Kaalakaandi

This year Saif Ali Khan had a superb comeback, but the actor can only thank his Netflix show Sacred Games for this. Because the actor’s 70mm appearance in Kaalakaandi received a lukewarm response. Kaalakaandi, however was an underrated film that deserved better response. However, the movie made just Rs 6.34 crore at the box office. Saif’s Baazaar thanfully minted Rs 24.77 crore at the box office.

#Helicopter Eela

Kajol fans were super thrilled when the actress decided to entertain them at the theatres. However, the actress’ act in Helicopter Eela was not as well-received as expected and made just Rs 4.13 crore.

#Omerta

Like Shahid and Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao had a great year thanks to Stree. But the actor also had two massive duds this year – one was Hansal Mehta’s Omerta that made a meagre sum of Rs3.56 crore and then there was 5 Weddings which made as little as Rs 0.36 crore in its lifetime.

#Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

We really hoped that this Vikramaditya Motwane directorial film had received more love from the audience, however Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer that was delayed for a long time did not manage to make more than Rs 1.46 crore at the box office.