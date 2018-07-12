Brace yourselves, Sanjay Dutt's autobiography to be on the stands soon!

After much hullabaloo, Sanju finally hit the screens. However, this version of Sanjay Dutt's life garnered more rocks than roses for the screenplay which barely scratched the surface and glossed over many aspects. The performances of all the actors, viz. Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and more, garnered immense appreciation though. But whoever has felt frustrated with the story of the movie and wants to know more about the actor, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Sanjay Dutt's autobiography will soon be hitting the stands.

Harper Collins has announced that they would be releasing the biography on the actor's 60th birthday, July 29, 2019. The book will have a detailed account of Sanju's life, from his substance abuse to his mother's death, to even his involvement in the 1993 Blasts.

Sanjay Dutt himself confirmed the news. "I have had the fortune of living a remarkable life, full of ups and downs, joys and sorrows. There are so many interesting stories to tell that I've never had the chance to tell before. I am looking forward to sharing my memories and emotions with readers everywhere," said his statement.

It will be quite an experience to read the man's story as he lived it himself.