image
  3. Bollywood
Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Bollywood

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Ranbir Kapoor is taking training in Indian forms of martial arts for Brahmastra

back
Alia BhattAmitabh BachchanbrahmastraRanbir Kapoor
nextMental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer, producer reacts

within