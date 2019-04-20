Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

Onkar Kulkarni April 20 2019, 12.51 pm April 20 2019, 12.51 pm

Ranbir Kapoor has enthralled the audience with the varied roles that he has played on screen. The actor is all set to surprise everyone with an interesting role once again. In his forthcoming film Brahmastra, the Jagga Jasoos actor will be seen in a never-done-before role. In the Ayan Mukerji directorial, he will be seen as a Disc Jockey (DJ). That's not all, as per news sources, he will be seen in dual roles. While he plays a DJ in the morning, at night he apparently turns into a superhero!

Sharing more details about the same, a source informed a tabloid that Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father’s wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process. Interestingly, not just Ranbir, almost all the characters in the film have superhero powers. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.

While the other cast's superpowers are yet unknown, it is said that Ranbir has the power to produce fire from his palms. It's said that to get his character right, Ranbir has undergone a lot of training. For the modern-day-fairytale, where Ranbir will reportedly have high octane action and stunts, he has trained himself with Indian forms of martial arts including Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai.

The first instalment of the fantasy trilogy releases in December. The teaser of the film which was recently released has got the fans super excited for the film. Alia, in one of her interviews, had mentioned that she was looking forward to promotions of the film to begin as they are going to be really unique.

We are waiting...