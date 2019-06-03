Antara Kashyap June 03 2019, 5.18 pm June 03 2019, 5.18 pm

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Varanasi for the next schedule of Brahmastra. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji is the first part of the trilogy. The team has already shot a few sequences in Bulgaria and Mumbai. The film which was originally scheduled to release in Christmas 2019 has been pushed to summer 2020 because the VFX team needed more time to get the visuals right. This will be for the first time that Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space and their chemistry has already created quite an uproar among their fans. In the new pictures that have surfaced online, the couple can be seen shooting on a boat sailing in the Ganges river. We can also see them fixing their makeup between the shots.

Check out the new pictures from the set of Brahmastra :

Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. It will also star big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The Brahmastra logo was released during the Kumbh Mela 2019 with the help of 150 drones. Ayan Mukerji maintains that this film is his passion project and he has been working on it for the last 10 years. The film will be heavily dependent on VFX and have a lot of mythical elements in it. Hopefully, Brahmastra will be able to carve a niche for itself in the field of supernatural cinema and convince the Indian audience that it is worth the wait.