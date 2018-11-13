Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fantasy venture CONFIRMED for next Christmas

Karan Johar’s Brahmastra has piqued much interest of the audience ever since it got announced. The film will see B-Town’s new couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor coming together on-screen for the very first time. Reports earlier stated that the much-anticipated film will hit the screens in 2019 and after a long wait, finally comes in the confirmation.

Part 1 of the film, will release in Christmas, 2019. The announcement was made by none other the producer himself. KJo took to social media on Tuesday to reveal the big news.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure series which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. It is a trilogy, first part of which, will release next year.

Talking about the film, Ayan earlier told in an interview, “There is lot of action, so there is lot of training, like gymnastics kind of training, horse-riding, fighting and lot of physical stuff that Ranbir will have to do. And then there is internal work, like to get the spirit of the character right. Ranbir has to observe the flavour of the film and communicate it with the audience. We are trying to imagine things, this (fantasy) world, and work accordingly.”

