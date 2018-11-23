Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt is one dedicated soul, shoots despite injury

The popular saying in entertainment goes -- The Show Must Go On. Nobody would know that better than Alia Bhatt because the actress is currently putting the very same thought into her work. There was a time when stars would use body doubles for the smallest of stunts but things have changed now. Stunt teams and choreographers work tirelessly to keep their star safe and more and more stars are now performing their own stunts. But sometimes injuries do happen, that's the nature of the best. Alia Bhatt was at the receiving end of one such injury on the sets of Brahmastra but is now back on the set considering the crew needs to keep up with the schedule. Dressed in an LBD and boots, Alia hardly looks like she is nursing a twisted left ankle.

The Raazi lady is shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor in the bylanes of Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar. Earlier, pics of Alia making use of crutches to walk had also gone viral on social media. But must say, she is one dedicated soul. Walking on the narrow parapet can be dangerous and looks like Alia did have her great fall. But she is back on her toes shooting with full enthusiasm.

Brahmastra that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles is being directed by Ayan Mukherjee and will hit the screens in December next year. It's an adventure fantasy drama that's going to be a trilogy.

