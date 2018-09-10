Brahmastra: Alia goes Hakuna Matata Bhatt Ranbir is gloomy, and Ayan cheers on

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story is the talk of the tinsel town. The two have set hearts on fire with their love, and for the first time, they are not shy as they talk about their affair. Remember how they were tight-lipped about their previous relationships? (Well, Katrina being an exception in Ranbir's case, but we all know how that ended eventually.) Moving on, Ranbir and Alia seem really happy and into each other. We came across a picture of them along with Ayan Mukerji, and couldn't help but wonder, while Alia was all smiles, why was Ranbir so gloomy? Take a look.

Doesn't it look like that the two are trying to coax Ranbir into happiness? Well, maybe, you never know. Hakuna Matata Ranbir, life is too short to be grumpy, after all.

Ranbir often forms a part of Alia's timeline, although he himself is not on social media. Well, as the man behind the camera.

View this post on Instagram the view and her too.. 📸photo credit - RK A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 25, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

Ranbir and Alia are currently shooting for the first part of Ayan Mukerji directed fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. Apart from them, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of the movie. Not just that, Southern star Nagarjuna will be making his comeback in Bollywood after a long hiatus of 15 years with the movie which will also star Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role.