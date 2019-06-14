Darshana Devi June 14 2019, 11.23 pm June 14 2019, 11.23 pm

For the first time ever, two of the biggest stars in the industry are going to share the screen space in one of the most anticipated movies ever. It’s Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming trilogy, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Every now and then, we have been coming across several sneak-peeks from the sets and fans are now desperately waiting to see their first looks in the film. The cast and the crew are currently shooting in Varanasi, which has huge religious significance as we all know that the film is based on Indian mythology. We have now stumbled upon an interesting piece of information about the film, thanks to the Wake Up Sid director!

During a recent press conference, Ayan gave away some details of the period drama and shared why Varanasi is so important for the film. “In the film, Varanasi is that place where all the characters meet for the first time and the actual adventure begins from there. So far, we have shot a song and an action sequence and hopefully we will be able to present it well,” he said.

Take a look at Brahmastra's logo here:

The logo of the supernatural series was unveiled at the Kumbh Mela in the month of March. Ayan, along with Ranbir, Alia and the team performed a puja before revealing the logo in the sky. Talking about it, Alia earlier told Pinkvilla, “In our film, there's a reference to the Indian mythology which is why we launched our first logo in the sky. There's a reason for it. The film is set in contemporary, modern times but the world is deeply a part of our mythology.”

“You feel the magnitude and the amazingness of what's possible to get out of our own Indian roots and the universe. There's Amit ji's dialogue which says 'jisme poore brahmand ki shakti bhari hui hai',” she added.