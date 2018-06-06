Brahmastra: Big B and Ranbir seem engrossed in a discussion in these pictures

Ever since Dharma Productions made an announcement about the fantasy trilogy Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, expectations have gone through the roof. Adding to the thrill is Amitabh Bachchan who has joined the cast in a crucial role. The movie is surely going to be one amazing experience and we cannot wait for it.

We now have our hands on few pictures from the sets, where we can see two big stars of Bollywood interacting intensely. We are, of course, talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

We wonder what were they talking about.

We have been going crazy over the Harry Potters and Lord Of The Rings of the West. It will have to be seen if Brahmastra will finally give Bollywood the crucial and original fantasy that we have been craving for long.

Ranbir is currently banking his hopes on his upcoming movie Sanju, which is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. The trailer of the same has already impressed all and its ultimate test will be on June 30, when the movie will hit the theatres. Big B too, has his hands full with his upcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan.

Brahmastra, which will hit the screens in 2019, will also see Alia Bhatt, alongside the two.