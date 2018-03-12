Brahmastra diaries: Ranbir’s turns photographer, here’s his favourite subject

Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor along with actor Hussain Dalaal, roamed about in the crowded streets of Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai without being mobbed. The duo had visited the location during a recce for Brahmastra, their upcoming flick. From a series of posts on Instagram by Hussain, we can say that Ranbir is happily hanging out with Hussain.

The Bhendi Bazaar trip was done when the Brahmastra team was here in Mumbai. Hussain credited Ranbir with the clicks and it looks like the new actor is the focus of Ranbir’s attention. Though Ranbir and Alia were seen earlier on a post while the team was prepping for the film, the Dear Zindagi star has clearly been replaced by Ranbir’s new favourite, Hussain Dalaal. Brahmastra will be the first film where Ranbir and Alia Bhatt will share screen space together.

Photographer Ranbir also clicked a pic of production designer Amrita Mahal with Dalaal.

What is interesting about the pics is that they were clicked during daylight, when Bhendi Bazaar is at its busiest. On a regular day, a B-town celebrity walking along the street would stop traffic but the duo managed to escape the attention of the hundreds who throng the area.

Ranbir had cleverly disguised himself with a cap and a regular checked shirt. The actor covered his face with a mask while Hussain just donned a helmet. The duo were up for adventures as is evident from the clicks and their captions.

Director Ayan Mukerji was present during the preparations as well and joined the team at Tel Aviv.