Ranjini Maitra June 17 2019, 11.41 pm June 17 2019, 11.41 pm

The Brahmastra team was in Benaras for quite some time now. We earlier showed you pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt taking a boat ride through the Ganges. They were also clicked inside a temple. Joined by South star Nagarjuna, Alia, Ranbir, and director Ayan Mukerji addressed a press conference. After quite a packed schedule, they are now back to the bay. On Monday, we saw them walking out of the Mumbai airport.

Both Alia and Ranbir, in the past, have been spotted together time and again, on various occasions. The affection that they share is always evident, as they pose for the photographers. This time, however, we saw them exchanging a brief goodbye and walking opposite ways from the exit gate. Did they have different destinations to go to? Maybe!

View this post on Instagram @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor snapped at the airport today #instalove #manavmanglani A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Jun 17, 2019 at 6:46am PDT

Alia, who is pairing with Ranbir for a film for the first time, always said she was a big fan of him and wanted to work with him ever since his debut film Saawariya came out. "I have always loved Ranbir as an actor - he's just so fabulous on screen, he's powerful yet so honest and complete. I'm feeling that even while we work together. It's so nice to just see him be. He really inspires me to be a better version of myself at work. His work ethics are commendable and I'm still learning from him. I'll continue learning from him," she earlier told an entertainment portal.

“I’m actually very glad that the first time he and I are coming together is for a film like this. There was a time when I used to think - ‘When will I get to work with him? What will happen?’ And then this happened," the actor added.