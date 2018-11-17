Brahmastra: Mouni Roy can now die happily, thanks to Amitabh Bachchan

Actress, Mouni Roy who forayed into Bollywood with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar is on cloud nine after having worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra. The actress shared her happiness while she interacted with the media during the RSH Global press conference on Friday, where she was disclosed as the newly appointed brand ambassador of the brand producing personal care products.

On sharing screen-space with Big B, Mouni said, "I can die now happily after doing the scenes with him (Amitabh). It can't get better than that for me working with him in a film".

On being asked whether she got any advice from the superstar, the actress said, “No... He didn't give me any specific advice as such while working because Ayan used to be there on film sets but I just lost my focus on the day when I was working with him. I was just staring at his face thinking that what an opportunity God has given me because he is legendary as we all know so, I feel very blessed and lucky to have worked with him”.

Well, your reaction is completely justified, Mouni, we are talking about the great Amitabh Bachchan, after all!

Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles and will hit the theatres during Christmas’2019.