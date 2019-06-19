Darshana Devi June 19 2019, 6.18 pm June 19 2019, 6.18 pm

After winning hearts as a Television actor for over a decade, Mouni Roy is now slowly moving towards conquering Bollywood. She started with Gold, which featured her opposite Akshay Kumar and then appeared in Romeo Akbar Walter alongside John Abraham. She now has one of the most anticipated films coming up, a superhero film titled Brahmastra. The film will see her sharing the screen space with some of the biggest actors in the Hindi film industry - Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. However, you will be surprised to note that it was her TV soap Naagin which got her the role in the film.

In a recent interview with TOI, Mouni spoke at length about her role and split the beans by saying that she portrays the role of the main antagonist in the fantasy trilogy. "I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain,” she said.

What surprised us more was her revelation about what made Ayan Mukerji rope her in the film. “Ayan Mukerji had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can't learn and grow," she added.