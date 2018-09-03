Brahmastra: Mouni Roy to be the super villain we are waiting for

Her Bollywood debut Gold has raked in great moolah, but Mouni Roy is not carried away. The actor has three more films on her plate right now, Brahmastra being the next one. After exploring a beautiful Monobina in Gold, it's now time for her to turn a nimble and spry villain!

"As a villain, Mouni is expected to be lithe, agile and fast-footed. She has been training in free-running and gymnastics with Kuldeep since January and has also been working on her flexibility," a source told Mid-day.

Ido Portal, an Israeli coach and a globally acclaimed name in movement culture, has been roped in by Ayan Mukerji. Lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have already trained with Portal.

"We didn't train in a particular form of martial arts, but in routines that can make us equipped to perform all kinds of action. I guess, you could label our training as one that makes me a Jack of all trades," Mouni told the publication.

We hear she is going to perform some really high octane action sequences including hand-to-hand combats. This is her first time of pulling stunts on the big screen, but pretty sure she is going to rock it.

The GOLD girl after all!