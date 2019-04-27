Brahmastra postponed to avert the box office clash with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

Divya Ramnani April 27 2019, 5.18 pm April 27 2019, 5.18 pm

Don’t mess with Bhaijaan, especially at the box office! Someone said it absolutely right and this implies on everyone in the film industry. It was only recently that Salman Khan announced the release date of his cop drama Dabangg 3, which is slated to hit the big screens on December 20, 2019. That means it was to clash with Karan Johar’s fantasy drama – Brahmastra. The news got everyone excited, considering that it was supposed to be a clash between two titans. But, hold on, we are talking about the ultimate Salman Khan here and no one has really dared to battle it out with the Dabangg actor on the big screen. So, how can the Dharma Productions’ head honcho, Karan Johar, be an exception?

In a rather shocking-yet-predictable turn of events, the makers of Brahmastra took to their social media and announced that the film has been postponed to next year. It will now hit the big screens in summer 2020. In his statement, the makers have cited ‘VFX’ and ‘sound’ as the reason behind the delay. “But in the past week, I have learnt that all the teams working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right. With that in mind, we are moving from Christmas 2019 as our goal for the release of the movie,” wrote filmmaker Ayan.

Check out the official statement of Ayan Mukerji here:

View this post on Instagram Release Date 💥 #brahmastra A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji) on Apr 27, 2019 at 3:09am PDT

But hey! With Bhai at the other end, do the makers really think that the audience won't get a whiff of it or that they will believe VFX has anything to do with this postponement? Nope! We are willing to stick our necks out and call it an ‘unspoken fear’ of Salman Khan’s stardom. Bhai is synonymous with the masses in India and with him coming as Chulbul Pandey, which is one of his most loved characters, it was expected that Brahmastra would eventually have a new release date. It was only a matter of time. Also, KJo’s latest outing Kalank was a disaster at the BO and he is in no mood for another dud. Such anxiety, much wow!

Check out the release date of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3:

Meanwhile, Twitter is having a field day below Karan Johar’s announcement tweet. From calling him a ‘coward’ to laughing at him, Salman fans haven’t really spared the filmmaker.

Check out some of the most hilarious reactions on Brahmastra getting postponed:

This also reminds us of the day when Karan Johar expressed his fear of clashing with Bhai at the box office. The filmmaker, in a press conference, had once said, “Hamari aukad nahi Salman Khan ke saath clash karne ki.”