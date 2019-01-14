Brahmastra: Pritam is overwhelmed to work with Amitabh Bachchan, for the first time

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is on a roll. Right from its star-studded cast to the grand locations and now, the music preparations, everything is appearing to be perfect. At least Pritam’s latest post says so. The music director took to social media and shared a happy picture from the sets. In the snap, Pritam couldn’t contain his happiness as he stood tall beside Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. The singer mentioned that he was overwhelmed to work with Big B for the first time. Earlier, a source close to Pritam told an entertainment portal, “He has never given music for an Amitabh Bachchan film and is honoured to finally get a chance to work with the legend. He is also keen to explore an opportunity of getting Bachchan Saab to sing.”

The music director also expressed his excitement of working again with his favourite actor, Ranbir Kapoor. In the past, the super-hit duo of Pritam and Ranbir Kapoor collaborated for musical blockbusters like Jagga Jasoos, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. With Brahmastra, their excitement level, as well as the music quality, seems to go a notch higher. With Pritam composing music for the film, the lyricist for Brahmastra is Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is all set to hit the big screens on December 20, 2019.