Brahmastra: Ranbir, Alia and Big B prep for the next schedule of the film

Amitabh Bachchan had a few guests at his house on Friday and nah they were not his regular fans. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji arrived at Big B’s residence to prep for the next schedule of Brahmastra. A picture of the fantastic 4 (that’s what we are terming them for now) having an intense discussion about the film has left one and all super excited. For the unaware, Ranbir, Alia and Ayan wrapped up the first schedule of Brahmastra in Bulgaria earlier in March. The film is said to be a superhero fantasy.

Here’s a tweet shared by Dharma Productions and its evidence that the team is working hard on perfecting their characters.

Brahmastra marks Ayan Mukerji’s third collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir had made a brief cameo in Amitabh Bachchan’s 2014 film Bhootnath Returns, while Alia had a blink-and-miss appearance in Ranbir’s 2016 film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But then, Brahmastra is the first flick which brings the four powerhouse actors under one banner.

Ranbir and Alia’s new relationship has been burning the internet for the last few weeks and Ranbir, in an interview with GQ, has confirmed his love affair with Alia. But this latest image reveals that it’s not all love and fresh air. The couple and the team of Brahmastra are hard at work with their film. Part of a planned trilogy, Brahmastra is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019. The film was earlier tentatively titled Dragon.