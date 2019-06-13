Ranjini Maitra June 13 2019, 8.45 pm June 13 2019, 8.45 pm

The Brahmastra team is in Varanasi for a while now. Director Ayan Mukerji and actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy are shooting for the film by the banks of the Ganga. We often come across pictures from the sets that surface online. We earlier saw Ranbir and Alia taking a boat ride through the river. On another occasion, they were clicked at a temple in the city.

As the filming progresses, the team also held a press conference. All of Ayan, Ranbir, Alia, and Nagarjuna were present to converse with the press. Pictures of the same are doing the rounds on the internet.

In a video, Ranbir can also be heard saying how Brahmastra has taken serious inspiration from Hindu mythology as well as Hindu gods and goddesses.

Ayan and his gang are in Varanasi for close to two weeks now and are going to stick around for a while longer. They reportedly have already shot inside the Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort. The shooting is likely to go on for a couple of months more, following which the post-production will begin.

Brahmastra was earlier set to release on 20th December 2019 but after Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 also booked the same date, Ranbir and Alia's film was delayed citing a different reason.

“It’s been a long, long road to achieve this vision. When we broke the logo for Brahmastra at the Kumbh, we were excited that the end of the road is near, Christmas 2019...the date we announced for the release of the movie. But in the past weeks, I have learnt that teams working on the movie, lead by my VFX teams need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, to get the film right," a statement from Ranbir read.