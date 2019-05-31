Rushabh Dhruv May 31 2019, 4.43 pm May 31 2019, 4.43 pm

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is hugely anticipated. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in December this year, however, the makers pushed it to summer 2020, citing VFX and sound as the reason. Some reported that it was delayed to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. The film might have been postponed, but filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has made it a point to actively update fans with some of the most interesting experiences of filming it. Currently, the couple is in Varanasi to shoot the next schedule of their film.

And as they say, nothing can be hidden on the internet, a few photos of the couple from Ramnagar Fort have gone viral online. In the photos, we see Ranbir donning a Balmain tank top, relaxed pants and a cap. Alia, on the other hand, looks fresh as a daisy in a long white kurta. Fans are excited about the film, as it will be for the first time that Ranbir and Alia will share screen space together.

Have a look at Alia and Ranbir's pictures from Varanasi below:

Reportedly, it's going to be a 20-day schedule for Ranbir and Alia in Varanasi. As per a report in TOI, the film will be shot at the Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi.

A Bombay Times report quoted a source as saying, “Cameras for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy starrer film are set to roll at the end of this month in the city, preparations for which have already begun. During their 20-day schedule, the film will be mostly canned at the Ramnagar Fort and parts of it inside Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi, for security reasons. The film’s sets are already under preparation inside the Ramnagar Fort. Ranbir, Alia and Mouni are expected to shoot for the film in Varanasi.”