Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shoot in Dawood’s Dongri

The shooting of Ayan Mukerji’s multi-starrer Brahmastra is going on in full swing. The cast and crew have moved to Mumbai post a long schedule in Bulgaria. Guess where we spotted the team in Mumbai? Well, they were shooting in an under construction building of Sandhurst Road, Dongri - the place famous for being affiliated to underworld mafia bigshots like Dawood Ibrahim and Haseena Parker.

In the leaked pictures, it appears that the team is there to shoot some high-octane action sequences as there were some videos from the schedule that made their way to the internet where Ranbir Kapoor was seen indulging in some hard-core action!

In another set of pictures from supposedly the same schedule, an upset Alia Bhatt was seen sitting in sheer disappointment besides Ranbir Kapoor who was completely engrossed in his cell-phone… we wonder if the duo had an argument over something? Well, the film is already hitting the headlines because of the chemistry that is sparkling among these two and only time will tell how long does it last.

Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy and is scheduled to release on Christmas, 2019.