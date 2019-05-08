  3. Bollywood
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor preps for the next schedule, Alia Bhatt plays cameraperson

Ranbir Kapoor is a hardworking actor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt is an admirer of that!

back
Ayan MukerjiBhrahmastra preparationbrahmastraBrahmastra Release DateRanbir Alia BrahmastraRanbir Kapoor Alia BhattShiva Session
nextJustalkin Episode 56: Ex-flames who went on to work together

within