Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor preps for the next schedule, Alia Bhatt plays cameraperson

Ranjini Maitra May 08 2019, 2.44 pm May 08 2019, 2.44 pm

What happens when you and your bae are working in the same film and have an intense hours-long prep session with the director watching you? You do the hard work and she takes a video! ;) That' what is happening here. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is in progress and a brand new schedule is on its way. The actors, as well as director Ayan Mukerji, were recently in Germany's Berlin, gearing up. In a pretty Berlin apartment, Ranbir, accompanied by a trainer, got into an intense 'Shiva session'.

The video shared by Ayan has Ranbir interacting, reading, practising and memorising. We can't exactly figure out what he was learning, but one can assume it involves a lot of body language. While this goes on, Alia Bhatt is seen recording Ranbir's practice session. Cute!

This marks Ranbir and Alia's first collaboration for a film, much to Alia's joy, we assume! She earlier revealed how she wanted to work with Ranbir ever since she watched his first film Saawariya. Also, as per reports, the two are right now vacationing in Italy's Lake Como, the same place where Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018.

"Both of them have been keeping extremely busy and were planning a holiday for a while now. This looked like the perfect time and Ranbir and Alia will soon be off to Lake Como as they love its scenic beauty. The two plan to go see various places across Europe. Post this holiday, they will get back to work," a source earlier told Filmfare. All work and no play makes us dull indeed!

Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, will release on 20th December 2019.