Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor go on a dinner date

Brahmastra's leading stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been spending much time together. Besides the various training sessions that the two are undergoing together for the film, they were spotted having dinner with friends on Thursday night. After their dinner, they were also seen driving away in the same car. Brahmastra will be the first time the two will share screen space together.

Alia was dressed in a floral maxi dress that looked perfect for Mumbai's warm weather. Ranbir kept it simple with a checked blue shirt over a pair of jeans. The two have been spending much time with each other and while it may be them towards their chemistry in the film, it sure is raising many eyebrows.

Along with them was the producer of the film and close friend Karan Johar and the director of the film Ayan Mukherjee. Talking about the title of film, Ayan told The Indian Express that it refers to the “ancient wisdom, energies and power”. Megastar star Amitabh Bachchan, who wasn't a part of the dinner, will also feature in the film. The film is set to release in 2019.

Highway star Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Kalank, which also features Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The actress has been frequently posting pictures about her long-hour shoots for Kalank. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala and is expected to hit the theaters soon.