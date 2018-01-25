Brahmastra stars Ranbir and Alia catch Padmaavat’s special screening

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial magnum opus releases today, 25th January B-town stars had a chance to catch a special screening of the movie since the past couple of days. On Tuesday, 23rd January Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput saw the special screening of the movie. Yesterday, the current B Town best friends Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also spotted together after they watched the movie.

Though both actors have been mum about the Padmaavat controversy, this act of coming out to watch the movie seems that the duo are extending their support for the movie.

It also seems that Ranbir is somehow influencing Alia. The actress had gifted herself a powerful new beast; a steel grey Range Rover. We cannot help but compare it to Ranbir Kapoor's drive, which is also a Range Rover, but in navy blue. The number plate of Alia’s car is also special given that it has a connection with her birth date.

Both actors have been spotted together in a few events lately. This could be so as they are going to star in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Recently, Alia had also visited Ranbir’s house. The actors even kicked-off the New Year by flying to Tel Aviv, Israel, to prepare for the movie.

The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA....the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan #ranbir @aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble! pic.twitter.com/pXraaH1425 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2018

After returning from Tel Aviv, both were also undergoing special training under one of the most renowned martial arts institute ‘Ido Portal’ for the movie.

#Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt training with Ido Portal in movement and scene design pic.twitter.com/UQcD7cT4UX — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) January 3, 2018

The film is said to be a trilogy and will be produced by Karan Johar. While talking about the movie, Ayan said, “It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That’s all I would say. There are some costumes, may be not the way you’d expect them to be.”

Brahmastra hits the theaters on August 15, 2019.