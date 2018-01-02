Brahmastra team kick starts first installment of shoot in Israel

The New Year has barely kicked off a good news is already here for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans. Their much awaited and talked-about sci-fi movie, Brahmastra, will go on floors this month and we have proof. After celebrating pre-New Year’s bash in Bali with her girl gang, Alia Bhatt returned to her home city on December 30, only to fly out again the next day. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with best friend and director Ayan Mukerji were seen at the airport on the night of 31st leaving the city for Tel Aviv, Israel.

[More Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted with fans at Tel Aviv. #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/K9Kv9rek8o — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) January 1, 2018

They are in the country for the first installmentof Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, a fantasy adventure trilogy. According to reports, Brahmastra, which is being bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, will be shot in Israel and Jordan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan alongside Alia and Ranbir. While this is the first time Alia and Ranbir are sharing screen in a film, this is also the first time they will be working with Big B.

[New Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted with fans at Tel Aviv. #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/Ut4eAFkOgG — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) January 1, 2018

“It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That’s all I would say. There are some costumes, may be not the way you’d expect them to be,” director Ayan Mujkerji had earlier said while talking about his project at a recent event.

As was announced by Karan Johar on the occasion of Amitabh’s birthday, Brahmastra hits the theaters on August 15, 2019.