Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film was both grand and challenging, watch BTS here

Divya Ramnani April 05 2019, 1.54 pm April 05 2019, 1.54 pm

It was on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri when makers of Brahmastra took fans by a surprise after by revealing the film’s logo. Hundreds of drones were placed in the sky, lighting up the film’s name amid the grand Kumbh Mela of Prayagraj. In attendance were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who will be seen as Shiva and Isha in the film. Needless to say, it was a spectacular sight to see the Brahmastra chakra, taking over the sky, amid all the hustle-bustle. But did you know what went behind this memorable night? We bet not! Today, the team of Brahmastra took to their social media and shared some behind the scenes and it is as exciting as the logo launch.

The logo unveiling of Brahmastra went as smooth as a child’s play, however, it was not how it appeared to be. From planning the entire event to its execution, the whole process took a whopping three to four months. While the makers were eventually sceptical, they chose to go forward with the concept. From analysing the location and climate to placement and coordination of drones, it was a huge challenge for Brahmastra’s production team. Turns out that it rained heavily just a day before the launch and the team lost all the hopes. However, eventually, it turned out to be a success and, as they say, the rest is history!

The snippet also had Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji opening up on their experiences. Talking about the Brahmastra and its logo reveal, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Brahmastra is one of a kind movie and Fox Star and Dharma wanted to launch it with one of a kind platform and nothing greater than the Kumbh Mela. It definitely couldn’t have been a better day than Mahashivratri. I was really happy that we made it on this auspicious day.”

On why the makers chose Kumbh Mela, Ayan Mukerji revealed, “Deep down at the heart of the film, it is very connected with our culture, our mythology… the Kumbh Mela is just that. The film that we were making deserved something really out of the box, really big. The scale and magnitude of our idea were so huge, so difficult that its execution had to be spot on. It was the best way to begin this film, which was a way to this magical, mystical world.”

While Alia Bhatt was sceptical in the beginning, she confessed that the excitement within her jumped in soon and she was both nervous and excited. “When I heard that it’s going to happen, I was like it is not even possible, we couldn’t do it and then immediately the excitement inside me jumped up and I was like ya, ya… we have to do it. I didn’t know if we would pull it off, I felt super scared that it wouldn’t work out but I was really excited,” said the actor.

Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. It is slated to release on December 20, 2019.