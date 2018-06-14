Brahmastra: There's a new rule on the sets of Ranbir and Alia's film

Reportedly, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is a superhero film. Sufficient curiosity around the film has cooked up. But it is more in the news due to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's alleged affair. And anyway, why are we using alleged when Ranbir seems to have no qualms in talking about it? In an interview with GQ, he called it 'really new', adding that it 'needs time to breathe and it needs space.'

Understood! Meanwhile, Ayan has reportedly issued a new rule on sets of his films. He is strictly not to allow mobile phones during the shoot. The reason being, he does NOT want Ranbir and Alia's respective looks to be revealed before the right time.

That's a legit reason. Ranbir's films have performed poorly at box office of late, and he indeed needs a hit. The only way would be to keep the curiosity alive and drag fans to theatre. But we wonder if that's the sole reason behind Ayan banning phones on sets. Is it also so, that he prefers his film to hit headlines for right reasons and not due to an affair between two lead actors.

Brahmastra is tentatively set to release in August, 2019.