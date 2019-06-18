Divya Ramnani June 18 2019, 1.07 pm June 18 2019, 1.07 pm

It was in the month of May that the entire team of Brahmastra, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, jetted off to Varanasi to shoot for the latest schedule of their flick. Ever since the film went on floors in Benaras, the internet was flooded with a lot of stunning pictures of the lovebirds – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt - from the sets. Well, everything was going well, until, Alia Bhatt suffered a health scare during the shoot. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the shooting for Brahmastra came to a standstill, as Alia Bhatt had to return back after her stomach bug aggravated.

As per the sources, both Ranbir and Alia were supposed to shoot a song for the next three days. However, there were some changes in the plan after Alia fell sick. The source said to a tabloid, “Alia continued to work but Ayan decided to call off the shoot. The team will now return to the city in November for the song.” Reportedly, the Dear Zindagi actor will be undergoing some treatment in Mumbai before she gets back to the shoot.

Have a look at the video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor parting ways at the airport here:

View this post on Instagram @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor snapped at the airport today #instalove #manavmanglani A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Jun 17, 2019 at 6:46am PDT

On the contrary, Alia Bhatt’s airport appearance, on Monday, made us think otherwise. In the pictures, the actor didn’t only appear fit, but her fashion game, too, was on point. In fact, we spotted both Ranbir and Alia exiting the airport together but they separated soon. Now, given that Alia is unwell, shouldn’t a gentleman like Ranbir be accompanying her home? Or maybe dropping the actor to her car at least? Umm, none of it happened.

Well, all of it is just a speculation and there can be a larger picture to it. On that note, get well soon, Alia!