Brahmastra: When Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji planned how RK’s Shiva would deal with his fire power

Divya Ramnani May 09 2019, 1.12 pm May 09 2019, 1.12 pm

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is hugely anticipated. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in December this year, however, the makers pushed it to summer of 2020, citing ‘VFX and sound’ as the reason. Some reported that it was delayed to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. The film might have been postponed, but filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has made it a point to actively update fans with some of the most interesting experiences of filming it.

Recently, Ayan took to Instagram and shared a picture and details on how Ranbir Kapoor’s character of Shiva got his moves right, in order to connect with his ‘centre of power’ fire in the film. To do so, Ayan and Ranbir met a German movement culture expert, Ido Portal. In the picture, we could see Ranbir Kapoor seated on a bench as he was engrossed in an intense discussion with Ido Portal. The filmmaker, in his caption, revealed how Shiva’s powers come from ancient Indians and that he didn’t have any comic books or an existing story as a reference point for what he wrote. That's when they met Ido Portal.

Check out Ayan Mukerji’s post here:

Further, Ayan shared how the movement culture sessions took them to places including Phuket, Berlin, Mumbai, Tel Aviv and Sofia. He wrote, "Our time with Ido has taken us from Phuket to Berlin, Mumbai, Tel Aviv and Sofia. The contribution he has made is to be experienced in the movie but the joy of collaborations like this, filled with growth and learning, is one of the most wonderful things to have happened on this journey."

Earlier, Ayan shared a video which was a sneak peek into Ranbir’s preparations for their next shooting schedule. He described it as ‘Shiva’s Sessions’.

Have a look at Ayan Mukerji’s video here:

Brahmastra, a fantasy trilogy, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

(Picture credit - Ayan Mukerji's Instagram)