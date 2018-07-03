BREAKING: Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahakshay accused of raping a woman, FIR to be filed

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay has been accused of raping and cheating a woman. The woman has accused Mahaakshay and Mithun’s wife Yogeeta Bali on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

The woman, who has acted in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, in her complaint has alleged that she had been in a relationship with Mahaakshay since 2015. They got into a physical relationship after which he promised to marry her. After she filed the complaint, the Rohini Court has now ordered to register the FIR.

Delhi: Rohini Court orders registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent. — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2018

The FIR is to be registered at Begumpur police station in northwest Delhi. In the order, the Court has also noted that the woman has moved to Delhi as she feels "threat from influential persons" if she continues to stay in Mumbai.

There has been no official statement from Mahaakshay on this. Mahaakshay, who made his debut in 2008 with Jimmy, has also worked in The Haunted – 3D and The Murderer. He is reportedly set to tie the knot on July 7, 2018 to yesteryear actress Sheela Sharma's daughter, Madalsa Sharma. According to SpotboyE, Mahaakshay and Madalsa got engaged in March this year. It was all low key and the function was held at Mahaakshay's residence in Mumbai.

Madalsa made her Bollywood debut with Ganesh Acharya's Angel in 2011. She told the portal that their families who have known each other for years. It was an arranged marriage where the parents took the first call, after which Mahaakshay and Madalsa took their relationship ahead.