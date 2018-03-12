Sridevi died due to accidental drowning; traces of alcohol found in her blood

It was just yesterday that the sad news of Sridevi’s demise had shaken the Bollywood industry and the fans. Sridevi, who was in Dubai died of a cardiac arrest, reports claimed. In the latest development to the story, Dubai police have released the forensic report of Sridevi to the Kapoor family and the Indian Consulate representative, according to a Gulf News report. The reports suggest that the legendary actress was under the influence of alcohol, lost balance and fell into the bathtub and drowned.

The reports show that Sridevi had traces of alcohol in her body and that may have been the reason for the accident. “The investigation is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident as the forensic report only says that she drowned,” an official told Gulf News. The police are trying to piece together the sequence of events and find out who was with her when the incident happened.

The Dubai police in a statement to Gulf news has also clarified the fact that there was no foul play involved. It is now expected to take three hours to complete the formalities which include giving a NOC and a local police visa for the repatriation of the body. The death certificate is also expected shortly.

Fans and media are waiting in Mumbai to get the final glimpse of the star.

Sridevi began her acting career at the age of four. She worked in close to 250 films in various languages like Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu and is followed by millions of fans from across the globe.