Breast is best: Pamela Anderson writes to UN after Donald Trump Government opposes breastfeeding resolution

Donald Trump's Government, in the US, recently opposed a breastfeeding resolution at the World Health Organisation (WHO). This has irked Canadian American beauty Pamela Anderson, who chose to write to United Nations, defending the resolution. Pamela emphasises on larger acceptance of the natural process of breastfeeding while citing an example of cruelty in the dairy industry.

"Breast is best, there is nothing natural about giving human babies milk that is meant for baby cows. Cows on dairy farms are forcibly impregnated over and over again, and their calves are torn away from them when they are only a day old. Heartbroken mother cows often cry out in mourning for days over their missing calves," her letter read.

"I nursed my own sons and I encourage other moms to continue this natural practice, which has been essential to human health since the dawn of time," she further argues.

A number of countries including the US presently follow the International Code on Marketing of Breast-Milk Substitutes, an international health policy framework for breastfeeding promotion which was adopted by WHO in 1981. WHO raised a resolution to limit its marketing as it is frequently considered unhealthy for babies.