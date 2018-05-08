Bride Sonam Kapoor arrives at the wedding venue

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja has been enthralling all the fans since the official announcement from both the families. The couple had their big fat Mehendi ceremony on Monday, followed by the Sangeet. Post the videos and pictures of both the ceremonies running all over the internet, the fans are yearning for a sneak into the main day event. The actress, ready for her big day, just arrived at the wedding venue.

With the fans waiting to catch a glance of her look for today, Anand Ahuja’s to-be-bride arrived almost an hour before the wedding. To avoid the paparazzi chase, she made sure that her car is all covered.

The wedding ceremony will be held at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Singh’s residence between 11 am to 12:30 pm today. The invitation card says that the guests to the wedding are requested to come in Indian traditional attire. Later in the evening, Sonam and Anand’s families will host a reception which will be held at the The Leela in Mumbai. The couple have set the guest dress code as Indian or Western formals.