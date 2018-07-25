Bruna Abdullah’s beau just popped the question to her and the video is next level adorbs!

The Brazilian beauty Bruna Abdullah made the men go drooling with her charm in the track Subah Hone Na De from Desi Boys as she shook a leg with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. The leggy lass may have been absent from Bollywood for a while now, but her social media updates make up for that in a great way.

The lady with a super-hot bod doesn’t shy away from flaunting it through the pictures on her Instagram page. This time, however, the reason for being a follower of her is even more legit because she’s just earned the most romantic proposal ever from her Scottish beau Al.

Yes, amidst the picturesque locales of Switzerland, her boyfriend went down on his knees with a ring and left the woman speechless. With tears in her eyes, she said a YES and hugged him emotionally. The moment was captured by a common friend and it’s totally adorable! Congratulations to them.

This video should be useful for all the boyfriends out there.