Bryan Adams in concert with AR Rahman, Priyanka Chopra gets lucky

Singer Bryan Adams is all set to be back in India for a multi-city tour. The singer will be flying to the country in October this year which will mark his fifth visit to India. Well, this tour of Adams might turn exceptional as two of the most prominent names of India may join him. We are talking about Priyanka Chopra and AR Rahman, who as per reports, will be a part of Adams’ concert in India.

A source informed Hindustan Times, “Initially, the promoters weren’t keen on any opening act to ensure that the focus is solely on the artiste. But since Adams has worked with Priyanka previously, and AR Rahman has been Adams’ favourite musician from India, the promoters are finding a way to creatively rope in both the artistes. And although there is room for only one opening act, the promoters are trying to find a middle path. Additionally, a special act is being considered where all three will pay homage to the recent Kerala floods.”

Reportedly, PeeCee and Rahman will perform in concerts that will take place in Mumbai and Delhi.

Talking about visiting India again, Adams had earlier stated, “Namaste India. India is one of my favourite places in the whole world. The love and generosity that I have experienced here is immense and I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to perform again in this beautiful country.”

Well, it will be a delight to see Adams, Chopra and Rahman putting up a good show.