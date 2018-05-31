Burns, scratches and what not! Jacqueline’s a bruised babe right now

Jacqueline Fernandez is one pretty Bollywood babe who is uber enthusiastic about anything and everything. The lady is forever smiling and rarely seen in diva mode. And a big proof of the same is her latest Instagram story, where we can see all the burns and bruises the actress has encountered on account of her latest IPL performance, but she is still smiling through it all. A bad burn on the calf, swollen toes and scratches on those hot pretty legs, Jackky has them all.

[video width="640" height="1138" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/05/jacqueline-story-1.mp4"][/video]

[video width="640" height="1138" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/05/jacquelinef143_32881527_2578479952377022_1793767566354705474_n-1.mp4"][/video]

Ouch! That must have hurt a lot. We often think that our stars are sheltered from potential wounds. How mistaken we are! They undergo their own share of bruises to give us the entertainment that we devour. Hats off to Jacqueline for smiling through it all.

We will soon be seeing Jacqueline on the big screens in Salman Khan-starrer Race 3. A song Heeriye, featuring her and Salman was also released. Jacqueline totally seared our screens with her pole-dancing and moves while Salman tried to match up. Even though the song was average, watching Jacqueline certainly wasn’t.

Apart from Jacqueline and Salman, Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem amongst others. While the trailer and dialogues have been a butt of jokes and trolls, we hope the movie matches up to the monstrous expectations. We will get to know the same on June 15, when the movie will hit the screens.