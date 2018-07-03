Burst out laughing as Janhvi and Ishaan banter over a pizza order

Newbies Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are inseparable and they have good reason to be. Their movie Dhadak is soon to release in cinema halls and these cuties have been busy promoting their flick in different cities. Their level of enthusiasm and their offscreen chemistry is enviably good alright! We are loving how the newbies are constantly on the go, sharing moments of fun on their respective social media pages.

This time the duo shared another fun video, where we see them ordering pizzas at the airport after a hectic day of promotions and a delayed flight. Janhvi is seen calling for a pizza and she fumbles while placing an order which results into laughter galore for her and Ishaan who is in the mood to crack jokes and make their waiting worth the while.

Aren’t they simply adorable? We cannot wait for their first Bollywood film Dhadak to hit the screens on July 20. It is an official adaptation of the Marathi superhit flick Sairat. Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitaan and produced by Karan Johar

While Janhvi marks her Bollywood debut with the movie, Ishaan has already made his acting debut in Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds.