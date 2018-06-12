Busy bee Alia Bhatt catches up with mom Soni Razdan for a quick lunch

Alia Bhatt is yet basking in the significant success of Raazi. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is definitely a one of its kind film in Alia's career, and adds mass to her credibility as an actor. While Raazi continues its run at the box office, Alia has resumed working already. The busy bee took some time out and caught up with mom Soni Razdan for a quick lunch. The mommy rightly puts it as a 'much needed' bonding!

They headed to a Bandra eatery for the lunch.

Alia was seen wearing a peach pink kameez with white stitch work on it, along with white salwar. The mother wore a bright orange floral print shirt and white trousers!

Alia is now simultaneously working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Abhishek Varman's Kalank. While the first one is touted to be a super hero film, the second one is an epic period drama. No wonder she is keeping really occupied these days!

The actress is also in news for her alleged affair with Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. She hasn't acknowledged it, but Ranbir seems to have no qualms in admitting the relationship. "It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space," he told GQ when quizzed about it!

Just yesterday, we came across her Instagram story wherein she is letting the world know that she is hooked to Kar Har Maidan Fateh, the latest track from Ranbir's Sanju.

Good going, you two!